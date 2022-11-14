Selkirk man charged in Winnipeg break-in

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Selkirk, Man., is facing charges following an early morning break-in at a home in Old Tuxedo Monday.

Police say a homeowner reported hearing someone rummaging around their home in the west Winnipeg neighbourhood around 2:30 a.m.

The suspect broke a window and entered the home before officers arrived, police say.

Police say the suspect was “agitated and uncooperative” when officers arrived. They say officers used a stun gun on the suspect before he was arrested.

Nothing was stolen and the homeowners were not injured.

A 37-year-old man is facing break-and-enter charges and remained in police custody later in the day Monday.