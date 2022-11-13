Winnipeg man arrested after 4-month break-and-enter spree worth $66K

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been arrested after a four-month $66,000 break-and-enter spree, according to police.

The first incident was between Aug. 24 and Aug. 25, when a man attended a home in the 300 block of Ashland Ave and stole a $5,000 2007 Honda, police said.

Then on Sept. 23, a man allegedly broke into a business in the first 100 block of Scurfield Blvd and stole $1,000 worth of tobacco products.

The next month on Oct. 10, police said the suspect broke into a business in the 2100 block of Pembina Highway through a roof hatch and stole $6,000 worth of tobacco products.

On Oct. 16 and Oct. 18, a man allegedly broke into a business in the 3300 block of Portage Ave also through a roof hatch. A light fixture and two gumball machines were taken.

On Oct. 21, police said the suspect broke into a business in the 700 block of Pembina Highway through the roof hatch and smashed a glass watch display (causing $4,000 in damage) and stole several watches.

On Oct. 23, a man allegedly broke into a business in the 1700 block of Kenaston Blvd (again through a roof hatch) and stole $10,500 worth of electronics.

On Oct. 27, police said the suspect broke into a business (through the roof hatch) in the 2600 block of Pembina Highway and $12,150 worth of electronics were taken.

More recently, on Nov. 1, the suspect allegedly broke into a business in the first 100 block of Sage Creek Blvd and stole some merchandise.

Lastly, on Nov. 3, police said he broke into a business in the 6600 block of Roblin Blvd and stole a $20 razor and he was seen feeling the business in a red vehicle.

Investigators identified a suspect in all the above incidents and on Friday officers found him operating an unlicensed red 1997 Pontiac Sunfire. He was placed under arrest without incident during a traffic stop.

A search warrant of his vehicle and his home in the 500 block of Aberdeen Ave resulted in the seizure of a stolen motorcycle, stolen property, and break-in instruments.

Additionally, personal clothing/articles used during the incidents were located within the car and residence.

Consequently, a 31-year-old man from Winnipeg is now facing several charges and has been detained in custody.