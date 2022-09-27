Winnipeg man arrested after $130K break-and-enter spree

A Winnipeg man has been arrested following 69 break-in-related offences totalling over $130,000 worth of stolen property between January and September, police say.
More than a dozen residences in the southwest area of the city, as well as the southeast and William Whyte neighbourhoods, were vicitimized.
Four residences, three garages and a dozen vehicles were broken into, police say.
Many items were stolen, such as jewelry, bicycles, two vehicles and wallets containing identification and bank cards.
Police released a list of involved locations:
- first 100 block of Ferndale Avenue
- 500 block of College Avenue
- 600 block of Niagara Street
- 1100 block of Church Avenue
- 300 block of Stradbrook Avenue
- first 100 block of Mapleton Drive
- 800 block of Borebank Street
- 800 block of Waverley Street
- first 100 block of Castlebury Court
- 300 block of Abbotsfield Drive South
- 1400 block of Mars Drive
- 1100 block of Henderson Highway
- 200 block of Wellington Crescent
Below is a breakdown of some of these incidents.
On either Sept. 8 or 9, a man broke into a condo residence in the 800 block of Waverley Street while an elderly resident was sleeping inside, police say.
The victim was not harmed but $10,000 worth of jewelry was taken, as well as identification.
On Sept. 9 in the early hours of the morning, a suspect entered the same condo complex again, breaking into another resident’s garage and stealing three bikes valued at $2,000.
Later that day, the same suspect sold $1,800 worth of stolen jewellery at a trader on Henderson Highway.
On Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m., a $5,000 bike was stolen from an underground parkade in the 200 block of Wellington Crescent.
On Sept. 16, a vehicle parked at a residence in the first 100 block of Castlebury Court was broken into. The garage remote was activated and another $5,000 bike was stolen, along with some tools.
Between Sept. 19 and 21, a garage in the 700 block of Weatherdon was broken into, and two vehicles valued at $65,000 were stolen, one being a Chrysler 300.
Lastly, on Sept 21 at 3:30 a.m. officers responded to a possible break-in at an apartment in the 300 block of Stradbrook Avenue.
A man was unloading property from a stolen vehicle (which had not yet been reported) in the building.
Police say they took the man into custody, where his identity was discovered and outstanding warrants came to light.
Dustin Dean Zorn, 35, of Winnipeg, was charged with 69 break-in and property-related offences. He was detained in custody.
