Winnipeg man arrested after $130K break-and-enter spree

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has been arrested following 69 break-in-related offences totalling over $130,000 worth of stolen property between January and September, police say.

More than a dozen residences in the southwest area of the city, as well as the southeast and William Whyte neighbourhoods, were vicitimized.

Four residences, three garages and a dozen vehicles were broken into, police say.

Many items were stolen, such as jewelry, bicycles, two vehicles and wallets containing identification and bank cards.

Police released a list of involved locations:

first 100 block of Ferndale Avenue

500 block of College Avenue

600 block of Niagara Street

1100 block of Church Avenue

300 block of Stradbrook Avenue

first 100 block of Mapleton Drive

800 block of Borebank Street

800 block of Waverley Street

first 100 block of Castlebury Court

300 block of Abbotsfield Drive South

1400 block of Mars Drive

1100 block of Henderson Highway

200 block of Wellington Crescent

Below is a breakdown of some of these incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

On either Sept. 8 or 9, a man broke into a condo residence in the 800 block of Waverley Street while an elderly resident was sleeping inside, police say.

The victim was not harmed but $10,000 worth of jewelry was taken, as well as identification.

On Sept. 9 in the early hours of the morning, a suspect entered the same condo complex again, breaking into another resident’s garage and stealing three bikes valued at $2,000.

Later that day, the same suspect sold $1,800 worth of stolen jewellery at a trader on Henderson Highway.

On Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m., a $5,000 bike was stolen from an underground parkade in the 200 block of Wellington Crescent.

On Sept. 16, a vehicle parked at a residence in the first 100 block of Castlebury Court was broken into. The garage remote was activated and another $5,000 bike was stolen, along with some tools.

Between Sept. 19 and 21, a garage in the 700 block of Weatherdon was broken into, and two vehicles valued at $65,000 were stolen, one being a Chrysler 300.

Read more: Police arrest four people after string of break and enters in west Winnipeg

Story continues below advertisement

Lastly, on Sept 21 at 3:30 a.m. officers responded to a possible break-in at an apartment in the 300 block of Stradbrook Avenue.

A man was unloading property from a stolen vehicle (which had not yet been reported) in the building.

Police say they took the man into custody, where his identity was discovered and outstanding warrants came to light.

Dustin Dean Zorn, 35, of Winnipeg, was charged with 69 break-in and property-related offences. He was detained in custody.

4:20 More businesses installing security systems in Winnipeg More businesses installing security systems in Winnipeg – Sep 15, 2022