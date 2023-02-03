Menu

Traffic

1 person taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 5:58 pm
Toronto police say it has arrested three people who fraudulently sold a home while its owners were out of the country. A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
Toronto police say it has arrested three people who fraudulently sold a home while its owners were out of the country. A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred in the area of Dawes and Crescent Town road at around 3:50 p.m. on Friday.

Police said two vehicles were involved.

Read more: Police seek suspect, issue arrest warrant after former CBC journalist assaulted

Read next: 18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest $48M jackpot winner – on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG

According to police, the victim exited his vehicle, but the vehicle kept moving and ran him over.

Police said he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said roads were closed in the area.

