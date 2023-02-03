1 person taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision in Toronto

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the collision occurred in the area of Dawes and Crescent Town road at around 3:50 p.m. on Friday.
Police said two vehicles were involved.
According to police, the victim exited his vehicle, but the vehicle kept moving and ran him over.
Police said he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Officers said roads were closed in the area.
