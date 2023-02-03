Police seek suspect, issue arrest warrant after former CBC journalist assaulted

See more sharing options

Police are searching for a man wanted for manslaughter after a longtime journalist died following an assault in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Jan. 24, at around 3:30 p.m., in the area of Danforth and Jones avenues.

Officers said the victim was walking along Danforth Avenue when he was assaulted by another man.

According to police, the victim fell to the ground and sustained serious injuries. Officers said the suspect fled the scene.

On Wednesday, the CBC identified the victim as longtime journalist Michael Finlay.

According to the CBC report, Finlay died on Tuesday from “medical complications” following the attack.

Police said Finlay was 73 years old.

In a statement emailed to Global News, Chuck Thompson, head of public affairs for the CBC, said Finlay will be remembered as an “exceptional storyteller, documentary-maker and editor.”

Finlay worked for the company for 31 years before retiring in 2010.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Toronto police Det. Jason Hillier said a post-mortem was conducted on Feb. 1.

He said the force’s homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

According to police, a warrant has been issued for 43-year-old Robert Robin Cropearedwolf from Toronto.

Police said he is wanted for manslaughter.

Hillier said investigators do not believe Finlay and Cropearedwolf were known to one another.

According to Hillier, the force is now appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.