Longtime CBC journalist, editor dead after random assault in Toronto

A longtime CBC journalist and editor who died after a random assault in Toronto is being remembered as an “exceptional story-teller.”

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Jan. 24, at around 3:30 p.m., in the area of Danforth and Jones avenues.

Officers said the victim was walking along Danforth Avenue when he was assaulted by another man.

According to police, the victim fell to the ground and sustained serious injuries. Officers said the suspect fled the scene.

According to a CBC report, the victim — Michael Finlay — died on Tuesday from “medical complications” following the assault.

In a statement emailed to Global News on Wednesday, Chuck Thompson, head of public affairs for the CBC, said Finlay will be remembered as an “exceptional story-teller, documentary-maker and editor.”

“He travelled the world producing radio documentaries for several programs but most notably for Sunday Morning,” the statement read. “If you worked on a documentary with Michael, you were experiencing the pinnacle of the craft.”

Thompson said Finlay was known for “knowing everything about every news story here at home and abroad.”

“He pushed journalists and producers to tell great stories and they knew he always had their back in the field,” the statement read. “Michael had strong convictions about writing, story and structure. Every reporter he ever worked with said their story was made better because of Michael.”

Finlay retired from the CBC in 2010 after 31 years with the company.

One of the greatest CBC radio documentary makers and foreign editor was Michael Finlay. He was the victim of a random attack on the streets of Toronto in mid-afternoon a week ago. Michael died in hospital tonight. His perp has not been apprehended. — Jeffrey Dvorkin (@jdvorkin) February 1, 2023

In a tweet, author and former journalist Jeffrey Dvorkin called Finlay “one of the greatest CBC radio documentary makers and foreign editor.”

Police are now searching for a man in his 20s, standing six feet tall with a slim build. He was seen wearing a red paper mask with flames on it, a black sweater and black pants.

Toronto police said the force is aware the victim “has since tragically passed away,” adding that the investigation is “ongoing.”