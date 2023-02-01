Man arrested after stabbing, armed standoff and house fire on Peguis First Nation: RCMP

A man wanted in connection with a stabbing on Peguis First Nation is facing a number of charges after police say an armed stand-off ended in a house fire Monday.
Fisher Branch RCMP were initially called to a stabbing at a home in the community, roughly 161 km north of Winnipeg, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
They say a 53-year-old man was rushed to hospital in Winnipeg with serious injuries. There’s been no update on the victim’s condition.
Police say officers began searching for a suspect in the stabbing, a 46-year-old man known to the victim.
They say the suspect was found at a home in Peguis First Nation around 4 p.m. Monday. They allege the man barricaded himself in the home while armed with a gun.
After the RCMP’s emergency response team arrived at the scene, police say officers noticed the home was on fire.
Police say the man was arrested outside the home while the local fire department worked to put out the blaze.
There’s been no word from police on how the fire started.
The man was taken to hospital and released. He has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, arson, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and theft of a motor vehicle.
Further firearm-related charges may be pending, police said in a release Tuesday.
The suspect remains in police custody while local RCMP continue to investigate.
