Youth charged after gun pointed at Fisher Branch Collegiate student: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP have laid charges after they say a student pulled out a gun and pointed it at another student at Fisher Branch Collegiate.
Police were called to the high school in Fisher Branch Thursday, but say the incident happened Wednesday.
The suspect was later arrested at his home.
Police say the suspect — described only as a “youth” in an RCMP media release — was in possession of a loaded firearm, ammunition and bear spray at the time of his arrest.
The youth is facing a number of charges, including pointing a firearm and uttering threats as well as four counts of carrying a concealed weapon.
The suspect remains in police custody.
RCMP say an investigation is ongoing.
Fisher Branch is roughly 137 km north of Winnipeg.
