Canada

Missing girl, 12, may be in Winnipeg: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 8:41 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
File: The RCMP badge. Global News

Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl from Little Saskatchewan First Nation who may be in Winnipeg.

Zoey Shorting, 12, was last seen leaving her home in Little Saskatchewan First nation around 11 p.m. Monday.

She was reported missing less than two hours later, and family and RCMP have been actively searching for her since.

Zoey Shorting, 12.
Zoey Shorting, 12. Handout/RCMP

Investigators believe she could now be in the Winnipeg area.

Shorting is 5’3” tall, 100 pounds, with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gypsumville RCMP at 204-659-2682 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

