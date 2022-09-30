Shots fired at Fisher River Cree Nation home, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

No one was hurt Thursday morning when a shot was fired at a house near the Fisher River Cree Nation school, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police continue to investigate the incident. They believe four suspects drove up to the residents around 4:30 a.m., when one man got out and fired the shot before getting back in the car and driving away.

Although there were people in the house at the time of the incident, including children, no one was hurt. When police discovered a bullet hole on the exterior of the house, a nearby school was placed in lockdown and later closed for the day by staff.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspects and vehicle captured on video surveillance is asked to contact Fisher Branch RCMP at 204-372-6329.

