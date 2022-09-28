Menu

Crime

Dauphin RCMP seek two after report of assault, shots fired at car

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 11:38 am
A suspect shot at this vehicle in Dauphin, Man., last week. View image in full screen
A suspect shot at this vehicle in Dauphin, Man., last week. Manitoba RCMP

Two suspects remain at large after a violent incident in Dauphin, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers were called to 6th Avenue Southwest in Dauphin Friday evening, with the report of an assault and shots fired.

Police said when they arrived, they found two victims — a 27-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man — but the suspects had already fled the scene.

Police said the victims were entering a local business when they were confronted by suspects who hit the woman in the head with a hard object and cut the man. When the victims got in their car to leave, someone fired a gun at the vehicle, hitting the passenger side.

A firearm seized by RCMP in Dauphin, Man. View image in full screen
A firearm seized by RCMP in Dauphin, Man. Manitoba RCMP

Read more: Winnipeg Boy, 14, charged following shooting on Monday

Story continues below advertisement

No one was hit by the gunshot, and the victims were treated for their injuries and released from hospital.

Trending Stories

Dauphin RCMP arrested a 27-year-old man Monday morning. He was carrying a modified firearm when he was picked up by police. The man is facing multiple firearms charges as well as charges for mischief and resisting arrest.

The two other suspects, both women, remain at large.

Anyone with information can call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Dauphin RCMP search for arson suspect' Dauphin RCMP search for arson suspect
Dauphin RCMP search for arson suspect – Aug 10, 2022

 

