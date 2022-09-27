Winnipeg Boy, 14, charged following shooting on Monday

A 14-year-old from Winnipeg has been charged following a shooting on Monday evening, according to police.
Officers responded to reports of gunshots and a male armed with a gun at Isabel Street and Pacific Avenue at 7 p.m.
With help from tactical support and the K9 units, officers found a male suspect armed with a firearm and he immediately fled on foot and was pursued to a home in the 500 block of Alexander Avenue.
Officers safely arrested the suspect inside the home without incident. A loaded .22-calibre rifle, extended magazine and ammunition were seized from the residence.
A 14-year-old from Winnipeg is facing multiple charges and has been released on an undertaking.
