Winnipeg Boy, 14, charged following shooting on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 14-year-old from Winnipeg has been charged following a shooting on Monday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots and a male armed with a gun at Isabel Street and Pacific Avenue at 7 p.m.

With help from tactical support and the K9 units, officers found a male suspect armed with a firearm and he immediately fled on foot and was pursued to a home in the 500 block of Alexander Avenue.

Officers safely arrested the suspect inside the home without incident. A loaded .22-calibre rifle, extended magazine and ammunition were seized from the residence.

A 14-year-old from Winnipeg is facing multiple charges and has been released on an undertaking.

Story continues below advertisement

0:35 Winnipeg police identify 2 youths in connection to violent incidents in Point Douglas Winnipeg police identify 2 youths in connection to violent incidents in Point Douglas – Aug 25, 2022