London, Ont. group raises awareness for city’s climate action plan

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., environmental group has launched an initiative to promote the City’s climate action plan.

Climate Action London’s new campaign, called Connect with the London Climate Plan, invites Londoners to come together to take collective action on climate change.

The group’s co-founder Mary Ann Hodge tells 980 CFPL the initiative will help Londoners better understand and connect to the City of London’s Climate Emergency Action Plan.

“This plan has 10 different areas of focus (and) it’s so hard for people to figure out how they can connect to it,” she said. “We’ve figured out a way for people to connect to other people in the community (so) you can ask a question and our partners like the London Environment Network will chime in with an answer.”

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a way that we could all come together and learn from each other,” she continued.

The connection is made through an online form. The goal is to reach 10,000 connections.

Hodge will be attending the Lifestyle Home Show to raise awareness for the initiative. The show is taking place at the Western Fair District Agriplex from Jan. 27 to 29.

The show features lifestyle products and services, home improvements, upgrades, and new home construction.

Tickets can be purchased online for $12 or at the door for $15 per person for two for $20. Those under 18 can attend for free if going with a ticketholder.

-With files from 980 CFPL’s Andrew Graham