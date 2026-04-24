Water levels rising, starting to overflow in central Manitoba region

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Water levels are rising and starting to overflow in Manitoba’s Interlake region, where communities have been bracing for this year’s spring flood.

Both rivers in the Interlake region, the Fisher and Icelandic rivers, are subject to flood warnings from the province as levels continue to rise in the waterways. Some parts have started to overflow, according to the province’s spring flood bulletin from Thursday.

In the Interlake’s Peguis First Nation, the community said they feel ready to face the almost-annual flood.

Residents were joined by provincial preppers and volunteers, as they readied for the storm for weeks to avoid facing the same fate as 2022’s flood.

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“Despite the repeated flooding and the damage our community has endured over the years, we have approached things differently this year. I’m proud to say through our collective efforts, we have significantly reduced the potential for damage to our community,” said Peguis First Nation Chief Stan Bird in a flood update posted to Facebook on Thursday.

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Bird called for lasting flood protection for the community, and said this year’s flood seems to have peaked, or crested.

“As of (Thursday) evening, I have been informed that the river may have crested and could begin to recede over the next couple of days. The key word is ‘may.’ Out of an abundance of caution, we must remain diligent,” he added.

The rural municipality of Fisher River has closed several roads and advised its residents to avoid unnecessary travel. Officials were also said to be speaking with the province and other nearby governments to determine the next steps after declaring a state of emergency Tuesday.

“Residents living near the river are advised to move valuables to higher ground and producers should prepare for livestock relocation,” the RM said in Thursday’s flooding update.

Nearby, the Fisher River Cree Nation is halting and rescheduling all non-emergent medical appointments for its medical van, according to an update posted on Thursday.

“Provincial staff continue to support preparations for potential flooding in multiple communities through the Interlake and Parkland regions, including Peguis First Nation and Fisher River Cree Nation,” Manitoba’s flood bulletin said.

It added that levels in those rivers are expected to begin lowering after this weekend.