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1 comment

  1. Glen
    April 20, 2026 at 3:33 pm

    PFFFFT!!! Then FN should have been prepared and done some actual “work” with all their millions to prevent it from happening again instead of expecting taxpayers and the military to do it every darn time. Maybe even help others who are flooding instead of biting the hands that feed you!!!

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‘A lot of progress’ in Peguis First Nation flood fight, Premier Kinew says

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted April 20, 2026 2:48 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘It’s a race against time’ to ready for flood in Peguis First Nation, says Kinew'
‘It’s a race against time’ to ready for flood in Peguis First Nation, says Kinew
RELATED: ‘It’s a race against time’ to ready for flood in Peguis First Nation, says Kinew
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Flood-prone and low-lying communities across Manitoba are continuing to brace for the spring thaw, and this never-ending winter is giving them time to prepare for the potentially extensive damages.

This weekend saw the continuation of flood barriers being put up across the Interlake region as people in the central communities prepare for the near-annual flood. The flood is expected to begin soon, but it is unclear exactly when, as temperatures are forecast to rise in the coming days.

“As much as, I think, most of the province hasn’t liked the cold spring, the cold weather has actually been helpful in Peguis over the past week, in particular,” Premier Wab Kinew told reporters on Monday.

“A lot of progress was made, including over the weekend.”

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Flood protection work is still underway at dozens of homes in Peguis First Nation, Kinew added. The premier visited the community last Thursday to assist with those efforts, which included sandbagging and setting up tiger dams.

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A heightened flood risk in the region over the weekend prompted the First Nation’s chief, Stan Bird, to declare a state of emergency on Saturday.

In nearby Fisher River Cree Nation, a state of emergency was also put in place that day.

Currently, there are no evacuation orders for either nation, but Bird said they are in the final stages of implementing a plan.

“The evacuation plan will be shared with (the) community once it is finalized. Emergency numbers will be provided, the registration process will be very clear, and there will be a point of contact at the various evacuee locations,” said the chief in Saturday’s update.

The state of emergency for Fisher River Cree Nation allows them to “enforce mandatory evacuations if necessary,” the nation said in its declaration.

“Fisher River is looking like they’re in a relatively good position, all things considered with the flood preparations,” Kinew said at the south Winnipeg press conference.

If an evacuation is called, residents in Peguis First Nation are being advised to prepare to be away from home for at least two weeks.

The chief expressed concern about the intensity of this flood, saying it may reach the same levels as in 2022.

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