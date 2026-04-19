State of emergency declared in Peguis, Fisher River ahead of potential flooding

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Two First Nations in Manitoba have declared states of emergency over concerns higher temperatures could lead to flooding, with both communities expecting evacuations will be needed.

In a video statement posted Saturday, Peguis First Nation Chief Stan Bird said the community’s emergency was declared because the “flood risk is now a certainty.”

Water levels are expected to exceed the banks of Fisher River “in the coming days,” he said. “Evacuations of our residents will be required.”

He also said information available that morning suggested a flood similar to 2022 could occur, which saw the evacuation of more than 1,000 people.

Bird went on to say while flooding will be “extensive,” it’s not yet clear when the community would be “overcome” by the rising water.

“The severity of flooding is dependent on whether temperatures jump to the high teens during the week,” he said. “We must also consider the recent snowfall and the precipitation we have received, or will receive in the coming days.”

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Fisher River Cree Nation also declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

3:43 Flooding prevention and risks

In its notice, the community said flood-prone homes and infrastructure are being protected through sandbagging, super sandbags and the installation of Tiger Dams.

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But it said the health and safety of Fisher River Cree Nation residents are at risk due to severe flooding conditions that could lead to road closures and hydro outages.

The state of emergency will also allow the nation to mobilize resources, access emergency funding from Indigenous Services Canada and Manitoba, and enforce mandatory evacuations if necessary.

Schools on Fisher River Cree Nation will only close during the state of emergency if “explicitly recommended” by the chief and council, the notice added.

In his statement, Bird told Peguis First Nation residents to stay calm and not overwhelm the flood centre with calls.

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“An evacuation plan has been developed and we are in the final stages of implementing that plan,” he said.

Bird added community will be meeting with various directors to ensure people are cared for and will share the evacuation plan once finalized. This will include providing emergency numbers and a “very clear” registration plan.

Earlier in the week, the Canadian Red Cross issued a news release saying it was “augmenting preparation work” to help protect homes in Peguis First Nation amid preparations for spring flooding.

“Faced with potential flooding in the community, the Canadian Red Cross is helping Peguis First Nation prepare by filling sandbags to help protect homes, as well as providing warm gear, protective equipment, cots and warming tents to help care for people assisting in the community,” the organization said.

Efforts also include working with the rapid-response charity Global Medic on the strategic placement of sandbags and flood barriers that can be deployed quickly when needed.

In his statement, Bird advised residents to monitor First Nation’s website, Facebook or local radio for further updates.