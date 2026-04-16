‘It’s a race against time’ to ready for flood in Peguis First Nation, says Kinew

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Wab Kinew visited Peguis First Nation on Thursday, and while there, he assisted with efforts to protect people’s homes by laying down sandbags and other flood barriers.

In the lead-up to what could be the final days before a spring flood hits the nation in the Interlake region, Kinew visited the community of just over 10,000 people. The premier said the province will work alongside the First Nation and the federal government to find a long-term solution to the flooding while in town on the snowy day.

“It’s been a tremendous effort, and part of what the province has been able to try and contribute is the logistical support. It’s a race against time – we’ve got Sunday (and) Monday in mind, in terms of trying to protect all of the homes,” said Kinew, who wore a high-vis vest and Jays cap while speaking with reporters at Peguis First Nation.

“It really is a race to try and protect the homes in this community.”

Story continues below advertisement

Volunteers, including some with Team Rubican and others with the Canadian Red Cross, are on-site helping people prepare their homes, in addition to other key facilities.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The Canadian Red Cross is helping Peguis First Nation prepare by filling sandbags to protect homes, as well as providing warm gear, protective equipment, cots and warming tents to help care for people assisting the community,” said Luc Mullinder, the Red Cross’ vice-president for Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Nunavut, in a news release on Wednesday.

In addition to those groups, provincial staffers and contractors were placing sandbags, oversized super sandbags, and other flood barriers around homes. Those items will prevent water from entering when flooding begins.

“We want to avoid the chaos. We want to avoid the trauma that happens to the children when this occurs every year,” said the chief of Peguis First Nation, Dr. Stan Bird. He said evacuations could begin as early as this weekend, and his team is working on arrangements.

Looking ahead, Bird and Kinew said a permanent solution to the almost-annual flooding is needed.

“There’s a massive amount of work going on – a lot of effort,” said Bird, giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the work to find that solution.

“(The province) is seeing firsthand, through their workers that they have on the ground, the amount of effort that’s required to protect our homes and our infrastructure.”

Story continues below advertisement

For this year, the premier applauded his government’s communication with the nation to ensure it was notified early to begin its prevention efforts.

“Long before politics, I was here as a reporter in 2011, looking at homes getting flooded. So, if during my time in office one of the things I can get done is to protect, long-term, the community of Peguis – I’d love to be able to say we did that,” Kinew said.

In a flood bulletin shared by the province on Tuesday and confirmed by Kinew on Thursday, it forecasted a return to seasonal springlike temperatures. This will lead to snowmelt, increasing the likelihood of a rapid runoff.