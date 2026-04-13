Peguis First Nation braces for flooding, work underway to protect homes and roads

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Efforts to prevent potentially destructive flooding are underway in Peguis First Nation, as residents, crews and volunteers prepare homes, roadways and key facilities ahead of the spring melt.

The community issued a plea for assistance after Manitoba’s spring flood outlook showed the province’s Interlake region faces an increased risk due to large amounts of snow, a delayed melt and the prospect of rapid spring runoff.

“We are working to protect as many homes as possible before the runoff begins,” said Peguis First Nation Chief Dr. Stan Bird in a video bulletin Sunday.

Seven of 225 homes identified as at-risk for flooding have been sandbagged, according to groups on the ground, and critical infrastructure is also being prioritized. Some of those residences house elders or vulnerable people. Others were affected by previous floods, the chief explained.

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“We have equipment crews on the ground, and we currently have multiple excavators working,” said Bird.

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Ensuring roadways are drivable was one of the key aspects Bird identified to ensure residents can stay at home in the Manitoba community about 180 kilometres north of Winnipeg. Despite their best efforts, Peguis residents are being encouraged to prepare emergency kits now by the chief.

“Our goal is to avoid evacuations by maintaining road access,” Bird said.

A shelter-in-place may be called, he added.

The chief said crews are at work to ensure those who stay home are safe. These efforts include arranging emergency response teams, welfare checks and assuring groceries and supplies are delivered to homes.

Team Rubicon, a group that helps communities manage crises and disasters, and provincial teams arrived over the weekend.

Among the supports delivered to Peguis on behalf of the Manitoba government were tens of thousands of sandbags, according to Friday’s provincial flood outlook. These bags are temporary barriers and, when stacked on one another, they can block the floodwater’s flow.

“It’s insane that we have to do this every year. It’s madness, I would say. They recognize we’re at a place now where there’s some real conversations taking place, and I think there is some seriousness about long-term solutions,” Bird told Global News.

The 2022 flood forced an evacuation and displaced residents — some of whom have not yet returned home.

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“I have a daughter and a family,” said William Anderson, who lives in Peguis First Nation.

“They want to come home but they have no place to stay.”

The 2022 flood also resulted in some homes being condemned due to damage.

— With files from The Canadian Press.