Manitoba flood season to see ‘rapid, concentrated spring runoff’ soon

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South-central and western Manitoba may see spring flooding as soon as this weekend, as the Red River floodway prepares to operate, according to an update from the province.

Warm temperatures on Wednesday will increase the risk of flooding in the Interlake and Parkland regions for the latter half of this week, Tuesday’s flood bulletin said.

The normal to above-normal risk of flooding in those regions may be worsened by the on-and-off weather expected in the coming days.

“Temperatures are forecasted to return to seasonal normals of above-zero degrees starting early next week (April 20) and increasing the potential for a rapid, concentrated spring runoff period once melting begins,” Manitoba’s flood bulletin reads.

Peguis First Nation, in the Interlake region, is preparing for spring floods. As of Monday, 110,000 filled sandbags and thousands of super sandbags from the province were delivered, it said.

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In 2022, the community was devastated by floods, which ultimately forced an evacuation. This year, the nation’s chief said they are trying their best to avoid the same fate, but the province said an evacuation is likely.

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“We are in a critical and time-sensitive window, with floodwaters forecasted to arrive as early as next week,” Chief Dr. Stan Bird said in a flood update on Tuesday.

“This is a serious situation, and we are moving as quickly as possible. We are doing everything we can to protect your home and our people.”

Up to 225 homes may be hit during the overflow, Bird said. Those homes are being prioritized by crews in prevention efforts.

“All of this preparation doesn’t guarantee no evacuations. But what it means is that if you do have to evacuate, when you go home, your home will be protected,” said Lisa Naylor, Manitoba’s minister of transportation and infrastructure.

The province also reported a high risk of flooding along the Fish River basin, with flows expected to reach the same levels they did four years ago.

Elsewhere in Manitoba, the risk is low to moderate, the provincial update said.

Winnipeg’s James Avenue gauge on the Red River expects levels to peak between April 21 and 25, assuming the weather is normal, the province said. The floodway may begin pushing water away from the city this weekend.

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Communities south of the city, and some locations along the river valley, may experience minor flooding, according to the update.

Near the Assiniboine River, peak levels are not expected until next Saturday. There will be a risk of minor flooding in some locations, the province said.

Low-lying areas, with frozen or blocked drainage, were also said to be at risk of flooding depending on the speed of the snowmelt.

— with files from The Canadian Press.