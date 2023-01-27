Menu

Montreal’s Fullum, Parthenais and De Rouen to become one-way streets

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 5:44 pm
Click to play video: 'New one-way streets coming to Montreal in bid to improve pedestrian safety'
New one-way streets coming to Montreal in bid to improve pedestrian safety
WATCH: A new city of Montreal pedestrian-safety initiative in Ville-Marie will focus on the busy neighbourhood where a Ukrainian girl was killed in a hit and run in December 2022. Several streets will become one-way only but not everyone is convinced the measures will help. Global's Gloria Henriquez reports.

Portions of three streets in Montreal will become one-way only in the Ville-Marie borough, in the area surrounding the spot where a seven-year-old girl from Ukraine was killed in a hit-and-run in December.

“When you do this combined with other measures, it’s a lot about limiting people using neighbourhoods like this one as a shortcut,” said Montreal mayor Valérie Plante.

Fullum street will become one-way only northbound, between Ontario and Sherbrooke.

Parthenais street will also be one-way only northbound between De Rouen and Sherbrooke.

De Rouen street will be one-way only towards the east, between Fullum and D’Iberville streets.

Plante says the measures were already in the plans but Mariia Legenkovska’s death near the intersection of Parthenais and De Rouen accelerated the implementation.

Legenkovska had come to Canada with her family to flee the war in Ukraine. Her death served as a wake-up call for many.

“The intersection where Mariia was hit — there’s just going to be far fewer cars that are going to be passing through here, so the risks are going to decrease,” said Chris McCray, a member of the Collectif Apaisement Pour Sainte-Marie.

“Hopefully these changes will inspire other boroughs to do the same.”

During rush hour, residents describe traffic in the area as a nightmare that produces constant accidents.

Click to play video: '7-year-old Ukrainian girl killed in Montreal hit-and-run laid to rest'
7-year-old Ukrainian girl killed in Montreal hit-and-run laid to rest

“The speed limit is not respected and the sheer number of cars also, as you can see, is really disagreeable,” said Carl St-Denis as he crossed the street at the intersection of Fullum and De Rouen streets. St-Denis is a member of Le Comité de la rue Fullum.

“Imagine an eight-year-old crossing on its own, going to school here, it’s really stressful.”

With several schools in the area, people’s frustrations with high traffic have reached their limit and they showed their anger to city officials.

“Cars stink, kill and pollute” shouted an angry resident at the mayor as he interrupted her press conference announcing traffic-calming measures.

The man continued to criticize the mayor’s decision to change the street’s direction.

“We’re in a climate emergency and you’re talking about one-way streets after a seven-year-old kid is killed? That’s what you come with?” the man said.

Marco Sousa, a driver in the area doesn’t see the point in making the changes.

“We could drive anywhere else, what difference does it make if it’s this street?” Sousa said while driving on Parthenais Street.

A map of upcoming changes provided by the city of Montreal.
A map of upcoming changes to Fullum, Parthenais and De Rouen provided by the city of Montreal. City of Montreal

Plante says the measures will be implemented during the summer break and will be ready in time for back to school.

Other initiatives such as speed bumps and the widening of sidewalks will be added throughout the course of the year.

Click to play video: 'Renewed calls for province-wide pedestrian safety strategy following girl’s death'
Renewed calls for province-wide pedestrian safety strategy following girl’s death
