7-year-old Ukrainian girl victim in suspected hit and run in Montreal

Montreal police say a 45-year-old will appear in court Wednesday in connection with the hit-and-run death of a seven-year-old girl.

The suspect turned himself into police on the city’s south shore Tuesday after the fatal collision in the Ville-Marie borough in the morning.

Police say the man is expected to face multiple charges and his vehicle is being examined.

The arrest comes after the girl was struck and seriously injured while she was walking on Parthenais Street, near de Rouen Street. Multiple calls were placed to 911 about the incident, which took place in a school zone.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition and her death was confirmed early Tuesday evening by police.

The child has been identified as a Ukrainian refugee by Michael Shwec, the president of the Quebec chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress. He confirmed the girl’s father is still in Ukraine.

More to come.