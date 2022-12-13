Child critically hurt after being struck by person driving vehicle in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A child is in critical condition after they were struck by a person driving a vehicle in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough early Tuesday.

Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said the collision occurred around 8 a.m. when the child was walking at the intersection of Parthenais and de Rouen streets. Multiple calls were placed to 911.

The child was seriously injured and taken to hospital in critical condition. Police are awaiting an update from the hospital, Lévesque said.

Police did not provide more information about the victim’s identity, but did confirm they are a minor.

A safety perimetre was set up in the area. Investigators are hoping to speak with witnesses and Lévesque could not confirm whether the driver of the vehicle had been located.

An investigation is underway.

— with files from The Canadian Press