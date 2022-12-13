Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Child critically hurt after being struck by person driving vehicle in Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 10:33 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: December 13, 2022'
Global News Morning headlines: December 13, 2022
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

A child is in critical condition after they were struck by a person driving a vehicle in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough early Tuesday.

Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque said the collision occurred around 8 a.m. when the child was walking at the intersection of Parthenais and de Rouen streets. Multiple calls were placed to 911.

The child was seriously injured and taken to hospital in critical condition. Police are awaiting an update from the hospital, Lévesque said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: ‘She was just getting groceries:’ Quebec family reeling after pedestrian’s death

Police did not provide more information about the victim’s identity, but did confirm they are a minor.

A safety perimetre was set up in the area. Investigators are hoping to speak with witnesses and Lévesque could not confirm whether the driver of the vehicle had been located.

Story continues below advertisement

An investigation is underway.

with files from The Canadian Press

Montreal PoliceSPVMMontreal police investigationVille-Marie boroughMontreal pedestrian struckMontreal pedestrian safetyMontreal child hurt
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers