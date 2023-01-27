Serious multi-vehicle collision closes Highway 2 northbound lanes near Carstairs, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Airdrie Rural RCMP closed the northbound lanes on Highway 2 just outside Carstairs, Alta., after a serious multi-vehicle collision on Thursday morning.

In a news release, Mounties said the collision occurred at around 11:25 a.m. on Highway 2 near Highway 581, just outside Carstairs.

Southbound traffic was reduced to one lane. Mounties did not say when they expect lanes to be reopened.

EMS confirmed to Global News that a woman was transported to hospital by ground ambulance in serious condition. However, they said there may be more injuries.

The EMS spokesperson also said there are “a lot of stranded people” and a transport vehicle will be sent to the area. It’s unclear when the transport vehicle will arrive and who will send the vehicle.

EMS noted there was reduced visibility and icy conditions near the scene of the crash.

Mounties at another collision at Leduc County

The collision near Carstairs occurred after Mounties warned motorists of reduced visibility and icy road conditions on Alberta’s highways.

Leduc RCMP were at the scene of a collision in the area of Highway 19 and Highway 60 in Leduc County on Thursday.

Icy road conditions were believed to be factors in the collision, Mounties said. They did not say if anyone was injured in that crash.

Police asked motorists to check Alberta 511 before travelling for highway updates.