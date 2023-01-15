Menu

Traffic

RCMP respond to several collisions on southern Alberta highways

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted January 15, 2023 11:37 am
An RCPM/GRC police car, with lights and siren on. View image in full screen
An RCPM/GRC police car, with lights and siren on. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

RCMP are responding across southern Alberta to several vehicle collisions this weekend.

Police have reported one fatal collision in Nanton, Alta., south of Calgary on Saturday. A male, later identified as a 40-year-old Calgary resident, was found outside along the Nanton and District Lions Campground on Highway 533 East.

“Investigation revealed that the male was ejected from a single-vehicle rollover collision with the vehicle located nearby,” police said in a news release Sunday. There were no other victims.

On Sunday morning, south of Canmore, police are on scene of a two-vehicle collisions along Highway 1A. Traffic is blocked in both directions.

West of Fort Macleod, police are responding to another two-vehicle collision on Highway 3, nine kilometres west of the town.

Police confirmed westbound traffic is blocked.

More to come…

