RCMP respond to several collisions on southern Alberta highways

RCMP are responding across southern Alberta to several vehicle collisions this weekend.

Police have reported one fatal collision in Nanton, Alta., south of Calgary on Saturday. A male, later identified as a 40-year-old Calgary resident, was found outside along the Nanton and District Lions Campground on Highway 533 East.

“Investigation revealed that the male was ejected from a single-vehicle rollover collision with the vehicle located nearby,” police said in a news release Sunday. There were no other victims.

On Sunday morning, south of Canmore, police are on scene of a two-vehicle collisions along Highway 1A. Traffic is blocked in both directions.

West of Fort Macleod, police are responding to another two-vehicle collision on Highway 3, nine kilometres west of the town.

Police confirmed westbound traffic is blocked.

