New sentencing date for ex London, Ont. teacher who skipped court last week

A new sentencing date has been arranged for the former London, Ont., teacher who skipped his original sentencing last week, only to be found by Sudbury officers a few days later.

Dustin Epp pleaded guilty last fall to voyeurism, sexual interference, possession of child pornography and production of child pornography.

The 48-year-old previously taught physics and computer science at Oakridge Secondary School and charges were laid against him just over three years ago.

Epp was scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 17, but failed to show up at court. This was confirmed to Global News by Rob Talach, a partner at Beckett Personal Injury Lawyers who is representing the victim in the case in a separate civil lawsuit.

Epp’s absence prompted a bench warrant for his arrest and he was eventually found six days later in Sudbury, where he was arrested by the city’s local police. Sudbury is more than a five-hour drive north of London.

On Friday morning, Epp appeared in court by video conference from Sudbury Jail and informed the court he did not have a lawyer.

Assistant Crown attorney Meredith Gardiner told the court Epp was supposed to be transported to London and that she was surprised he’s still in Sudbury.

When asked about whether Epp would be transported to London, a guard at Sudbury Jail told the court, “as of yet, I have not received anything about a transfer.”

Gardiner told the court a new sentencing date needed to be set for Epp, adding that Epp would face an additional charge of failure to comply for missing his original sentencing date.

“I need to also put Mr. Epp on notice that given that he did not follow through with the negotiated joint submission and failed to attend court in order to appear for and be sentenced for the matter, in accordance with our agreement, the Crown is no longer bound by the terms of the joint submission,” Gardiner added.

“I would encourage him to obtain legal advice with respect to that.”

“I will self-rep,” Epp later said to the court, when asked how he will proceed in the case.

Defence lawyer Ron Ellis had appeared briefly during Friday’s hearing and said he’d been contacted by Epp’s family, who wanted him to represent the accused.

“(Epp) has declined having my assistance, so I will leave the rest of the matter in his hands,” Ellis said.

The court ruled to have Epp return to court on Feb. 3 for his new sentencing hearing.