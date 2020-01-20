Menu

Crime

London high school teacher charged with sexual exploitation: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted January 20, 2020 2:37 pm
Updated January 20, 2020 2:41 pm
.
. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A London, Ont. secondary school teacher is facing a charge of sexual exploitation of a young person following an investigation into an allegation of an inappropriate relationship with an underage student, police said Monday.

Few details have been made public, but police said the case involved a teacher at Oakridge Secondary School in west London and a teenage student.

Police said they were contacted on Thursday, and following an investigation by the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section, made an arrest the following day.

Dustin Epp, 45, was charged Friday with one count of sexual exploitation of a young person. He was later released from custody with a court date of March 3, police said.

In a statement, the Thames Valley District School Board said Epp was ‘immediately suspended’ pending the results of the police investigation.

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service. Students with any concerns are asked to contact school administration,” said board spokesperson Richard Hoffman. “Thames Valley will not comment further on personnel matters.”

Police said they were continuing to investigate, and ask anyone with information to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

