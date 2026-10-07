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Crime

Police seek witnesses after Vaughan hit-and-run that killed woman

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 7, 2026 1:30 pm
1 min read
A York Regional Police cruiser and police tape is seen at the scene of a fatal hit and run. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser and police tape is seen at the scene of a fatal hit and run. Global News
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Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a woman was found unresponsive in Vaughan, Ont., two days after she is believed to have been hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

Officers were called to the area near Pine Valley Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive at approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday after the woman was found unresponsive.

It was determined that the woman was hit on Sunday evening after she exited a bus at the northeast corner of the intersection. As she was walking northbound on Pine Valley Drive on her way to work as a live-in caregiver, she was hit by a northbound vehicle at approximately 8:30 p.m.

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The victim has been identified as a 60-year-old woman from Richmond Hill.

The driver did not remain at the scene and police say it’s believed the driver would have known they hit someone or something.

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Anyone who assists a suspect by concealing, repairing or altering a vehicle in order to avoid detection may be a criminal offence and could also face charges, police warned in a news release. This includes anyone who performs or arranges body work, paint work or mechanical repairs intended to conceal damage caused in the collision.

Police urged the driver to seek legal advice and turn themselves in.

Witnesses or anyone who has dash-cam video from the area between about 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 4 is asked to contact police if they have not yet spoken with investigators.

York Regional Police’s major collision investigation unit can be contacted at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

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