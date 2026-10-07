‘Deeply grateful’: Biscuit the bunny returns home after cash reward posted

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Biscuit, an award-winning rabbit that was stolen from the Markham Fair last weekend, has been returned to its family, festival organizers say.

The Holland Lop rabbit made headlines earlier this week after organizers said it was stolen. Biscuit was entered into a contest by its family and was handed over to the fair last Wednesday.

The McClelland family learned their beloved pet won first place and were going to pick Biscuit up Sunday night. But instead, the family got a call around lunchtime informing them of the disappearance, Victoria McClelland told Global News.

McClelland said the family went to the fair and looked for Biscuit. Eventually, they found out his cage was closed, leading them to believe Biscuit was stolen.

Fair organizers believe the same and said in a statement Biscuit was “taken from its enclosure” at the pet and poultry building on the evening of Oct. 3. The theft was discovered by volunteers and exhibitors, they said.

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Devin King, 2026 Markham Fair president, said in a statement Wednesday that Biscuit was returned to the McClellands. The individuals who took the rabbit came forward after a cash reward was posted from a person not connected to the family.

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The statement did not indicate whether the reward was paid out, but described the person offering the money as “a stranger to the family who stepped forward simply because she cared.”

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“We are absolutely thrilled that Biscuit is home where he belongs,” King said, which gave thanks to all those who were concerned for Biscuit.

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“We are deeply grateful to everyone who played a role in bringing Biscuit home.”

King added fair organizers are reviewing security protocols to help prevent similar incidents in the future and is committed to the safety and well-being of all animals at the fair.