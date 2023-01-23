Menu

Crime

Former London, Ont. teacher who skipped sex crimes sentencing arrested in Sudbury

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted January 23, 2023 4:25 pm
Dustin Epp, 48, of London, Ont. View image in full screen
Dustin Epp, 48, of London, Ont. London Police Service

A former London, Ont., teacher who recently pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving a minor has been arrested in Sudbury after he skipped his sentencing last week.

Dustin Epp, 48, previously taught physics and computer science at Oakridge Secondary School in west London.

In the fall, he pleaded guilty to voyeurism, sexual interference, possession of child pornography and production of child pornography. Those charges were laid against him nearly three years ago.

Read more: Former London, Ont. teacher skips sex crimes sentencing, police concerned for welfare

Epp was originally scheduled to be sentenced for his crimes last Tuesday. His absence at the hearing was confirmed to Global News by Rob Talach, a partner at Beckett Personal Injury Lawyers who is representing the victim in the case in a separate civil lawsuit.

Epp’s absence prompted a bench warrant for his arrest, along with an appeal to the public from the London Police Service (LPS) as officers searched for the former teacher.

In an update from the LPS on Tuesday afternoon, police said Epp was located in Sudbury and is safe.

“He was arrested in relation to an outstanding warrant and will be returned to London,” police said.

The London Free Press reports Epp is scheduled to make another court appearance on Friday.

— with files from Global’s Amy Simon

