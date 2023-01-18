Menu

Crime

Former London, Ont. teacher skips sex crimes sentencing, police concerned for welfare

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 3:49 pm
Dustin Epp, 48, of London, Ont. View image in full screen
Dustin Epp, 48, of London, Ont. London Police Service

London, Ont., police are looking for a former teacher who pleaded guilty to four criminal charges, including possession of child pornography, following sexual involvement with a student.

Last fall, 48-year-old Dustin Epp, a former physics and computer science teacher at Oakridge Secondary School, pleaded guilty to voyeurism, sexual interference, possession of child pornography and production of child pornography.

The charges were laid against him almost three years ago.

Epp was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for sentencing, but according to the victim’s lawyer representing the victim in a separate civil lawsuit, he did not show up.

Rob Talach, a partner at Beckett Personal Injury Lawyers said that a bench warrant has since been issued for Epp’s arrest.

“Him not showing up in court immediately causes a lot of anxiety (and) concern and most significantly for the victim and her family,” Talach said. “To be clear, he has pled guilty to a number of sexual offenses. So, he is a convicted sex offender at this stage.”

On Monday, prior to his sentencing hearing, Epp left a post on Facebook that would later cause police to issue a missing person’s report out of concern for his welfare.

“Day 1,096,” began the post. “#reviews #earth 1974-2023. it was a tough load-in, not going to lie. but earth girls are beautiful! 10/10.”

“((goodbye, everyone! enjoy the game, and have fun. thanks for listening and not existing. im off to see the wizard…)))

According to police, Epp was last seen during the evening hours on Monday in the area of Andover Driver and Viscount Road.

He is described as six-foot-two in height, weighing approximately 200 Ibs.

Police say Epp may be operating a silver 2012 Nissan Maxima with Ontario license plate ANXT 957.

Anyone with information in relation to the missing person’s whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

