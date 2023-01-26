Wild and Scenic Film Festival showcases environment, outdoors in Kelowna

A film festival tour will be stopping in Kelowna’s Cultural District this week.

Elevation Outdoors announced the 4th annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival, by Eric Allan Wilson Mortgage Pal, will be screening in-person at Metro Hub on Jan. 27.

The event also doubles as a fundraiser for Elevation Outdoors, a charity that provides outdoor sports programs to the next generation.

“The Wild and Scenic Film Fest has become one of our favorite events of the year. Not only does it raise important funds to support our programs, but with it back in person it gives us a chance to get together with the outdoor community and celebrate the impact and importance of nature and time outside,” said Elevation Outdoors executive director Mike Greer.

“Wild and Scenic Film Festival is a film festival tour based out of California. It is North America’s largest film festival and it’s focused on environment and outdoor, more so conservation and trying to promote the positive aspect of why we should be trying to protect more and more of the outdoors.”

A short film chronicling the last 15 years of the charity’s work in the Central Okanagan will be one of the 12 films showcased at the event.

“What Elevation Outdoors brings to the Central Okanagan and surrounding communities is such a needed service and to speak to youth who have been through the program, the donors and speak to the parents, it’s really, really amazing and I am so stoked to be a part of that,” said Paul Cotton Films owner Paul Cotton.

In addition, films from filmmakers around the world, some providing an adrenaline rush, and others pressing the need for conservation efforts, will also be showcased.

“Ultimately you’re only going to protect something that you love by getting people outdoors and helping them fall in love with whatever activity it is then they’ll take those steps to try to protect the places that they enjoy,” said Greer.

The in-person screening is the first to take place since 2020 and tickets and a silent auction are available online.

“With only 300 tickets available we expect the event to sell out quickly and give friends, both new and old, a chance to connect and share in an inspiring evening of great films,” said Greer.

However, those not able to attend in person can purchase tickets to watch the films online at their leisure until the end of the month.