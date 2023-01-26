SNC-Lavalin says City of Calgary has chosen firm to work on Phase 1 of Green Line LRT project

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal-based engineering firm SNC-Lavalin Inc. has announced it has been selected by the City of Calgary as its delivery partner for Phase 1 of the Green Line LRT project.

The company made the announcement through a news release issued Thursday morning.

“SNC-Lavalin will leverage its technical and commercial expertise in complex megaprojects to support the delivery of Phase 1 of the Calgary Green Line LRT Project, an 18-kilometre transit system connecting the existing Red and Blue LRT lines and four MAX BRT routes,” the company said.

“SNC-Lavalin, along with its partners, will support the city in delivering project functions such as commercial management, technical support, project controls and construction management.”

READ MORE: Calgary’s Eau Claire Market to close for new Green Line LRT station

Global News has reached out to the City of Calgary for a statement on SNC-Lavalin being awarded the contract.

Story continues below advertisement

The $5.5-billion Green Line LRT project is described as the largest infrastructure investment in Calgary’s history and involves funding from all three levels of government.

“The Green Line LRT is a historical project that will change the face of transit in Calgary,” said Ben Almond, the CEO of Engineering Services Canada at SNC-Lavalin. “Not only will it connect entire communities and improve mobility for people, organizations, businesses and future investors, it will also unlock vital transit oriented development, thus contributing to the city’s economic growth.”

In September 2009, SNC-Lavalin was selected to build the west leg of Calgary’s C-Train system.

The company has been at the centre of controversy in Canada in recent years. Last year, SNC-Lavalin was ordered to pay Quebec nearly $30 million to settle criminal bribery charges stemming from bridge work in Montreal.

READ MORE: SNC-Lavalin to pay $30M under agreement with Quebec over bridge bribes

In August 2019, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was found by Canada’s ethics commissioner to have broken the Conflict of Interest Act in what has become known as the “SNC-Lavalin affair.”

The ethics commissioner found that Trudeau improperly influenced former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to get involved in a criminal case against SNC-Lavalin by offering a deferred prosecution agreement.

Trudeau had said his actions were the result of his efforts to protect Canadian jobs.

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from Global News’ Amanda Connolly and The Canadian Press