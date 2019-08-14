Trudeau broke ethics rules by trying to exert influence in SNC-Lavalin scandal: report

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broke the federal Conflict of Interest Act by trying to exert influence over former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould in what came to be known as the SNC-Lavalin scandal, according to a new report.

Ethics commissioner Mario Dion released the hotly anticipated findings of his report into allegations that Trudeau improperly pressured Wilson-Raybould to override the decision of the director of public prosecutions not to offer the Quebec engineering giant a deal to avoid criminal prosecution on charges of corruption and bribery.

“The prime minister, directly and through his senior officials, used various means to exert influence over Ms. Wilson‑Raybould,” said Dion.

“The authority of the prime minister and his office was used to circumvent, undermine and ultimately attempt to discredit the decision of the director of public prosecutions as well as the authority of Ms. Wilson‑Raybould as the Crown’s chief law officer.”

Dion specifically looked at Section 9 of the Conflict of Interest Act, which bars public office holders from “using their position to seek to influence a decision to improperly further the private interests of a third party, either by acting outside the scope of their legislative authority, or contrary to a rule, a convention or an established process.”

As Dion noted in his report, it was not enough just to seek to influence someone else for an action to break the rules.

There had to be a specific desire to “improperly further the interests of SNC-Lavalin.”

And Dion said that’s exactly what he found was the case.

“The evidence showed that SNC-Lavalin had significant financial interests in deferring prosecution. These interests would likely have been furthered had Mr. Trudeau successfully influenced the Attorney General to intervene in the Director of Public Prosecutions’ decision,” wrote Dion.

“The actions that sought to further these interests were improper since they were contrary to the Shawcross doctrine and the principles of prosecutorial independence and the rule of law.

SNC-Lavalin faces up to a decade of being ineligible for bidding on government contracts if it is found guilty of the corruption and bribery allegations against it over its business activities in Libya from 2001 to 2011.

Last year, the Liberals changed the law to introduce a legal mechanism called a deferred prosecution agreement after heavy lobbying from SNC-Lavalin.

A deferred prosecution agreement would let a company admit wrongdoing and face a fine or other administrative or financial penalties rather than a criminal conviction, if invited to negotiate such a deal by the director of public prosecutions.

Such decisions were subject to strict conditions including that the national economic interest not be considered.

Kathleen Roussell, the director of public prosecutions, declined to offer SNC-Lavalin a deal.

Wilson-Raybould testified before the House of Commons justice committee this spring that she then faced a campaign of inappropriate pressure from Trudeau and 10 of his most senior officials between September and December 2018 to override that decision by Roussell and offer a deal to SNC-Lavalin.

Wilson-Raybould refused and was shuffled out of her portfolio in January 2019 before quitting cabinet entirely the following month.

Trudeau initially billed the Globe and Mail report that there had been pressure on Wilson-Raybould to intervene as “false.”

He later changed his stance, saying he regretted how the affair unfolded but refused to apologize, billing the affair as an “internal disagreement” before kicking both Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott, the former president of the Treasury Board, out of the Liberal caucus.

Philpott had been vocal in expressing concerns that Trudeau was not taking the allegations seriously enough.

Both are now running as Independent candidates in the fall election.

