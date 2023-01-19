Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Calgary’s Eau Claire Market to close for new Green Line LRT station

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted January 19, 2023 11:52 am
Calgary's iconic Eau Claire Market Shopping Centre will be closing next year to make way for a new Green Line LRT station. View image in full screen
Calgary's iconic Eau Claire Market Shopping Centre will be closing next year to make way for a new Green Line LRT station. File / Global News

Calgary’s iconic Eau Claire Market Shopping Centre will be closing next year to make way for a new Green Line LRT station.

The City of Calgary said it has reached an agreement with Harvard Developments to acquire the land for a future underground station at 2 Avenue S.W., according to a Wednesday morning release.

Read more: Costs escalating for Calgary’s Green Line LRT project, city committee hears

Read next: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to step down in February, won’t run in October election

The city said the agreement with Harvard Developments includes both purchases of the land for the station and the lease of additional land for use during the construction period.

Harvard Developments is a real estate company that owns the Eau Claire Market Shopping Centre.

“The Green Line was designed as a city-shaping project and there is no greater example of that than the opportunities for future transit-oriented development at this site,” said Darshpreet Bhatti, chief executive officer of Green Line LRT.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a critically important station along the 46-km future alignment and will bridge the Eau Claire and Chinatown communities and connect Calgarians to a treasured part of the city.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary Transit estimates 2022 revenue shortfall down to $64M'
Calgary Transit estimates 2022 revenue shortfall down to $64M

The mall will remain open until mid-Q2 next year. After that, the building will be turned over to the city for demolition to start station construction and future development.

Trending Now

Two restaurants in the area, JOEY Eau Claire and LOCAL Public Eatery, will be unaffected by the demolition.

Harvard Developments president and chief executive officer Rosanne Hill Blaisdell said the company advised tenants of the project at an information session earlier this week.

Read more: Calgary councillors approve Westbrook Local Area Plan after lengthy public hearing

Read next: U.S. seeing uptick in illegal border crossings from Canada

Story continues below advertisement

“While we view this as a time of optimism and revitalization, we also understand this infrastructure initiative will require closure and relocation of the 50+ businesses who have called Eau Claire Market home,” Blaisdell said in a statement.

“We value our relationship with our tenants, so it was important to give them as much lead time as possible to ensure a smooth transition for their business.

“It is our intent to support our retailers over the remainder of 2023 and early 2024 to encourage continued customer traffic at Eau Claire Market.”

Harvard Developments said the next phase of the project will include planning applications to reflect the new station. An updated land use redesignation plan, area redevelopment plan and a subdivision application have already been submitted to the city for review.

Click to play video: 'Two consortiums shortlisted for 1st phase of Green Line LRT project'
Two consortiums shortlisted for 1st phase of Green Line LRT project
Advertisement
city of calgaryCalgaryCalgary TransitGreen LineCalgary Green Line LRTCalgary Eau Claire Marketcalgary eau claire mall closingeau claire mall calgary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers