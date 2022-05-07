Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SNC-Lavalin to pay $30M under agreement with Quebec over bridge bribes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2022 2:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Trudeau says SNC-Lavalin discussions were ‘fully litigated’ before 2019 vote' Canada election: Trudeau says SNC-Lavalin discussions were ‘fully litigated’ before 2019 vote
WATCH - Sep. 13, 2021: Canada election: Trudeau says SNC-Lavalin discussions were 'fully litigated' before 2019 vote – Sep 13, 2021

SNC-Lavalin Inc. says it will pay Quebec nearly $30 million over three years to settle criminal bribery charges stemming from bridge work in Montreal.

The charges against SNC-Lavalin and SNC-Lavalin International are related to events that occurred between 1997 and 2004 in connection with the Jacques Cartier Bridge deck rehabilitation project between Montreal and Longueuil.

Negotiations with Quebec’s Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) began immediately after charges were filed on Sept. 23.

The RCMP had arrested the same day two former executives of SNC-Lavalin — Normand Morin and Kamal Francis, former respective vice-presidents of SNC-Lavalin and SNC-Lavalin International.

READ MORE: Supply chain woes and Omicron absences continue to gnaw at SNC Lavalin earnings

Trending Stories

The charges followed the 2017 conviction of Michel Fournier, former president and CEO of the Federal Bridge Corp.

Story continues below advertisement

He had admitted receiving $2.23 million in bribes from SNC-Lavalin in connection with the $128-million project to repair the bridge.

The remediation agreement will allow SNC-Lavalin to continue to do business with Quebec, Canadian and foreign governments, thereby reducing the negative consequences for the company’s employees, retirees, customers and shareholders.

The agreement requires approval from the Quebec Superior Court at a hearing on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'SNC-Lavalin enters guilty plea on fraud charges' SNC-Lavalin enters guilty plea on fraud charges
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec tagMontreal tagConstruction tagSNC Lavalin tagBridge tagCorruption tagJacques Cartier Bridge tagBribe tagNormand Morin tagKamal Francis tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers