Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

SNC Lavalin reports Q1 profit down from year ago, revenue edges higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2022 10:14 am
The headquarters of SNC Lavalin is seen Thursday, November 6, 2014 in Montreal. View image in full screen
The headquarters of SNC Lavalin is seen Thursday, November 6, 2014 in Montreal. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Global National: Sept 14' Global National: Sept 14
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue edged higher to start the year.

The company said its profit from continuing operations attributable to shareholders totalled $24.8 million or 14 cents per diluted share for the quarter ending March 31.

Read more: SNC-Lavalin, former executives charged with fraud in alleged bribery case: RCMP

The result compared with a profit of $67.7 million or 39 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.89 billion for the quarter, up from $1.82 billion in the first three months of 2021.

Read more: SNC-Lavalin gets first U.S. contract for hydroelectric engineering services

Professional services and project management revenue rose to $1.87 billion compared with $1.8 billion last year, while revenue from its capital business fell to $16.4 million compared with $21.7 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, SNC-Lavalin said its professional services and project management business earned $39.4 million or 22 cents per share for the quarter, down from $83.4 million or 48 cents per share a year ago.

Read more: Rejected proposal means SNC-Lavalin free to leave Montreal in 2024

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
SNC Lavalin tagMontreal business tagSNC-Lavalin Group Inc. tagSNC-Lavalin profits tagEngirneering firm tagQ1 earnings 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers