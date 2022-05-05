SNC Lavalin reports Q1 profit down from year ago, revenue edges higher

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The company said its profit from continuing operations attributable to shareholders totalled $24.8 million or 14 cents per diluted share for the quarter ending March 31.

The result compared with a profit of $67.7 million or 39 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.89 billion for the quarter, up from $1.82 billion in the first three months of 2021.

Professional services and project management revenue rose to $1.87 billion compared with $1.8 billion last year, while revenue from its capital business fell to $16.4 million compared with $21.7 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, SNC-Lavalin said its professional services and project management business earned $39.4 million or 22 cents per share for the quarter, down from $83.4 million or 48 cents per share a year ago.