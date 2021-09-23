Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

SNC-Lavalin, former executives charged with fraud in alleged bribery case: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2021 10:54 am
Click to play video: '‘Not my moment of revenge’: Wilson-Raybould’s new, tell-all book launches just before election day' ‘Not my moment of revenge’: Wilson-Raybould’s new, tell-all book launches just before election day
WATCH: 'Not my moment of revenge': Wilson-Raybould's new, tell-all book launches just before election day – Sep 14, 2021

The RCMP say they have charged two former SNC-Lavalin executives for allegedly paying bribes to obtain a contract, and have also laid charges against the Quebec engineering giant and its international business arm.

The Mounties have not revealed the nature of the contract, but did identify the two people arrested and charged as former SNC-Lavalin vice-president Normand Morin and Kamal Francis, a former vice-president at SNC-Lavalin International Inc.

They along with the firms that they previously represented have each been charged with forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery, fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, fraud against the government, and conspiracy to commit fraud against the government.

Read more: Jody Wilson-Raybould says new book is not her ‘moment of revenge’ against Trudeau

The two former executives have been released from custody and are due to appear in a Montreal court on Sept. 27 along with representatives from SNC-Lavalin and SNC-Lavalin International.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP Inspector Denis Beaudoin in a statement said the charges are the result of a long and complex investigation that saw evidence gathered over a number of years.

SNC-Lavalin was previously charged with bribery in relation to its past work in Libya, which was at the centre of the high-profile 2019 battle between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and then-attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould.

Click to play video: 'SNC-Lavalin pleads guilty to fraud, to pay $280M fine' SNC-Lavalin pleads guilty to fraud, to pay $280M fine
SNC-Lavalin pleads guilty to fraud, to pay $280M fine – Dec 18, 2019
© 2021 The Canadian Press
RCMP tagSNC Lavalin tagJody Wilson-Raybould tagSnc Lavalin Canada tagRCMP SNC-Lavalin tagSNC-Lavalin charged tagSNC-Lavalin contracts tagRCMP arrests SNC Lavalin tagRCMP charge SNC Lavalin tagSNC Lavalin arrests tagSNC Lavalin Quebec tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers