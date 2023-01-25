Man, woman charged in Garden Hill First Nation assault: Manitoba RCMP

A man and woman are facing charges after a man was assaulted in Garden Hill First Nation in Manitoba.
Island Lake RCMP were called to a home in the community, roughly 475 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, where they say officers were told a 56-year-old man had already been sent to the nursing station with serious injuries.
The victim was ultimately air-lifted to a hospital in Winnipeg.
Police haven’t said what led up to the assault, or how the man was assaulted.
In a release Wednesday, investigators said they have identified two suspects.
A 39-year-old woman is facing an assault charge while a 36-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and two counts of failing to comply.
The woman has been released on a promise to appear in court while the male suspect remains in police custody.
Local RCMP continue to investigate.
