Crime

Man, woman charged in Garden Hill First Nation assault: Manitoba RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 2:19 pm
RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A man and woman have been charged after a 56-year-old man, was severely injured in an assault in Garden Hill First Nation Sunday, police say. File / Global News

A man and woman are facing charges after a man was assaulted in Garden Hill First Nation in Manitoba.

Island Lake RCMP were called to a home in the community, roughly 475 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, where they say officers were told a 56-year-old man had already been sent to the nursing station with serious injuries.

The victim was ultimately air-lifted to a hospital in Winnipeg.

Police haven’t said what led up to the assault, or how the man was assaulted.

In a release Wednesday, investigators said they have identified two suspects.

A 39-year-old woman is facing an assault charge while a 36-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and two counts of failing to comply.

The woman has been released on a promise to appear in court while the male suspect remains in police custody.

Local RCMP continue to investigate.

