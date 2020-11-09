Missing Garden Hill First Nation man found dead: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Garden Hill First Nation man who was reported missing Tuesday has been found dead, say Manitoba RCMP.

Wesley Wood, 30, was last seen walking down a trail in the northeast Manitoba community on Oct. 31, during a snowstorm.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating body found in field as suspicious death

Police were concerned for his well-being, as he wasn’t dressed for the elements and wasn’t known to be out of touch with family and friends.

RCMP said local searchers found Wood’s body in a wooded area of Garden Hill Sunday night.

The death doesn’t appear to be suspicious, but RCMP Major Crime Services continue to investigate.

1:49 Manitoba RCMP renew calls for help solving Bobbie Lynn Moose homicide in Thompson Manitoba RCMP renew calls for help solving Bobbie Lynn Moose homicide in Thompson – Oct 19, 2020

Advertisement