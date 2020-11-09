Missing Garden Hill First Nation man found dead: RCMP

A Garden Hill First Nation man who was reported missing Tuesday has been found dead, say Manitoba RCMP.
Wesley Wood, 30, was last seen walking down a trail in the northeast Manitoba community on Oct. 31, during a snowstorm.
Police were concerned for his well-being, as he wasn’t dressed for the elements and wasn’t known to be out of touch with family and friends.
RCMP said local searchers found Wood’s body in a wooded area of Garden Hill Sunday night.
The death doesn’t appear to be suspicious, but RCMP Major Crime Services continue to investigate.
