A 28-year-old man is in police custody as part of a homicide investigation on Garden Hill First Nation in northeast Manitoba.

Island Lake RCMP said they were called to a Garden Hill home Tuesday afternoon with a report of a stabbing, and found the victim, a 38-year-old man, dead at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of the major crimes and forensic identification units.

