Crown says Winnipeg man’s disappearance was act of financial desperation

The jury trial for a man accused of killing a Winnipeg man during a robbery has moved into closing arguments.

Kyle Pietz is charged with manslaughter in the presumed death of Eduardo Balaquit, who was 59 when he was last seen on June 4, 2018, working at a business in the city’s northwest.

His body has never been found.

The Crown is arguing Pietz, who worked in the same building as Balaquit, was financially desperate.

The prosecution alleges Pietz stole Balaquit’s bank cards and pin numbers, and Balaquit died during the robbery.

The jury has heard throughout the trial that Pietz was in debt and owed creditors a significant amount of money.

Balaquit’s family testified during the trial that the father was a hard-working man whose life was full of consistency and routine.