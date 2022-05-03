Menu

Crime

Crown says Winnipeg man’s disappearance was act of financial desperation

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2022 2:13 pm
Eduardo Balaquit is shown in this undated handout photo. A jury trial for the man accused of killing Balaquit during a robbery in Winnipeg has moved into final arguments. Balaquit disappeared in June 2018. View image in full screen
Eduardo Balaquit is shown in this undated handout photo. A jury trial for the man accused of killing Balaquit during a robbery in Winnipeg has moved into final arguments. Balaquit disappeared in June 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Winnipeg Police Service

The jury trial for a man accused of killing a Winnipeg man during a robbery has moved into closing arguments.

Kyle Pietz is charged with manslaughter in the presumed death of Eduardo Balaquit, who was 59 when he was last seen on June 4, 2018, working at a business in the city’s northwest.

Read more: Jury trial begins for man accused of manslaughter in Eduardo Balaquit disappearance

His body has never been found.

The Crown is arguing Pietz, who worked in the same building as Balaquit, was financially desperate.

The prosecution alleges Pietz stole Balaquit’s bank cards and pin numbers, and Balaquit died during the robbery.

Read more: Testimony resumes in Eduardo Balaquit manslaughter trial after pair of delays

The jury has heard throughout the trial that Pietz was in debt and owed creditors a significant amount of money.

Balaquit’s family testified during the trial that the father was a hard-working man whose life was full of consistency and routine.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
