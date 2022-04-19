Testimony resumes in Eduardo Balaquit manslaughter trial after pair of delays

Send this page to someone via email

The trial of Kyle Alexander James Pietz resumed Tuesday inside a Winnipeg courtroom after only sitting for four days out of the previous two weeks.

The proceedings had been delayed due to COVID-19 cases among several jurors, and after resuming for one day last week was again put on hold due to the threat of an incoming winter storm.

Court heard testimony from a pair of Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) officers assigned to the case of Eduardo Balaquit, which quickly turned from a missing persons investigation into that of a homicide, on June 5, 2018.

Balaquit, 59, was last seen the previous night, headed to his part-time job as a cleaner at Westcon Equipment & Rentals, a commercial business on Keewatin Street.

Court heard from WPS Const. Daniel Cifuentes with the forensic identification unit, who says one of three fingerprints lifted from that building the next morning came back as a match for Pietz.

Next, Sgt. Matthew Freeman testified as a former member of the homicide unit.

Court heard he investigated 11 different transactions involving credit or debit cards owned by Balaquit that took place in the hours following his disappearance.

Evidence of security camera footage from an Arlington Street convenience store where several of the transactions occurred was shown to the court.

Freeman told the court that led officers to apprehend a different suspect, originally charging him with murder.

He was then found to not be the suspect in Balaquit’s disappearance, but later plead guilty to fraud-related charges.

That former suspect, Leslie Walker, is set to testify Tuesday afternoon.

