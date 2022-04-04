Jury trial begins for man accused of manslaughter in Eduardo Balaquit disappearance

Send this page to someone via email

A jury trial got underway Monday for the Winnipeg man charged with manslaughter in the 2018 disappearance of Eduardo Balaquit.

Balaquit was last seen on June 4, 2018, when he left home to go to his cleaning job at a business on Keewatin Street.

Read more: New rules for Manitoba court cases involving vaccination and children

His van was later found at the business with a smashed window and his belongings still inside.

Balaquit’s body has never been found.

1:20 New rules for Manitoba court cases involving vaccination and children New rules for Manitoba court cases involving vaccination and children – Feb 8, 2022

In 2021, nearly three years after his disappearance, Winnipeg police announced Kyle Alexander James Pietz, 35, had been arrested in Saskatoon and charged with manslaughter in connection with the homicide and disappearance of Balaquit.

Story continues below advertisement

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Read more: Winnipeg law courts get accessibility upgrades

The 14-person jury heard the Crown’s opening arguments Monday morning.

The Crown argued that it was a case about a man driven by desperation who desperate measures that cost Balaquit his life.

0:24 Portage teen to appear in court after alleged threats at school Portage teen to appear in court after alleged threats at school – Dec 17, 2021

The lawyers argued Pietz was in financial desperation and robbed Balaquit and ended up killing him in the process.

The jury heard that Pietz worked at Westcon Equipment & Rentals on Keewatin Street when a break-in occurred in April 2018 after Pietz had finished a shift there.

The Crown said $1,700 was stolen from the petty cash box and Pietz’s fingerprint was on a pamphlet used to jimmy the lock into the building.

Story continues below advertisement

Pietz stopped working there shortly after and had serious financial issues, the Crown said.

Balaquit, whom the Crown described as a family man, ran his own cleaning company and regularly cleaned at Westcon. Balaquit was a father of two and had been married for 30 years.

The court heard that on June 4, 2018, Balaquit went to do a shift at Westcon and it was the last anyone saw of him. The Crown alleged Pietz had been seen circling the building earlier that day.

0:39 Winnipeg man arrested by child exploitation unit, RCMP looking for additional victims Winnipeg man arrested by child exploitation unit, RCMP looking for additional victims – Jan 7, 2022

The Crown said Winnipeg police followed a trail left by Pietz, which included a random trip to the Arborg area and back. Balaquit’s debit card was also used at an ATM in a 7-11 on Ellice Street, court heard.

Story continues below advertisement

Eduardo Balaquit’s son, Edward Balaquit, also took the stand Monday.

The court heard that Eduardo was a hard-working man who ran a janitorial company on weekday evenings and DJ’d on the weekends, on top of working a Monday-to-Friday job.

Despite a busy working schedule, Edward said his father always made time for family and events, and never missed a birthday.

Edward said he last saw his dad on June 3, 2018, the day before his disappearance.

The trial is expected to last throughout the month of April.