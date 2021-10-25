Winnipeg law courts get accessibility upgrades

Send this page to someone via email

Renovations to Winnipeg’s Law Courts Building are complete, and the main entrance is reopened to the public with more physical accessibility than ever before, the province said Monday.

“We’re pleased that the significant renovation work at 408 York Avenue is now complete,” said Justice Minister Cameron Friesen.

“The many improvements ensure that visitors can enter the building, proceed through security and navigate the space in a safe and secure way.”

Friesen said the renos, which come with a price tag of more than $6.1 million, include a new entrance vestibule, a barrier-free universal washroom, a scooter-sized lift, and barrier-free upgrades to public areas.

“These updates ensure all Manitobans can access our main court building,” said Families Minister Rochelle Squires.

“All Manitobans, including those with disabilities, need to be able to access court services and these renovations will make it easier for them to do so.”

