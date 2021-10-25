Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Winnipeg law courts get accessibility upgrades

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 11:40 am
People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg in this file photo. View image in full screen
People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Renovations to Winnipeg’s Law Courts Building are complete, and the main entrance is reopened to the public with more physical accessibility than ever before, the province said Monday.

“We’re pleased that the significant renovation work at 408 York Avenue is now complete,” said Justice Minister Cameron Friesen.

“The many improvements ensure that visitors can enter the building, proceed through security and navigate the space in a safe and secure way.”

Read more: Manitoba’s public health orders ‘justified and reasonable,’ Chief Justice rules

Friesen said the renos, which come with a price tag of more than $6.1 million, include a new entrance vestibule, a barrier-free universal washroom, a scooter-sized lift, and barrier-free upgrades to public areas.

“These updates ensure all Manitobans can access our main court building,” said Families Minister Rochelle Squires.

Story continues below advertisement

“All Manitobans, including those with disabilities, need to be able to access court services and these renovations will make it easier for them to do so.”

Click to play video: 'Navigating court proceedings during a pandemic' Navigating court proceedings during a pandemic
Navigating court proceedings during a pandemic – Sep 14, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Accessibility tagProvince of Manitoba tagLaw Courts tagCameron Friesen tagManitoba Justice tagRochelle Squires tagWinnipeg Law Courts tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers