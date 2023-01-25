$20K reward offered for info on missing Montreal teen who arrived from China

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say a $20,000 reward is on the table for any information leading to the whereabouts of a teenage boy who had recently arrived from China and went missing last fall.

The reward, which is being offered by Sun Youth through an anonymous donor, was announced Wednesday morning in a news release by police.

Feng Tian, 17, disappeared more than three months ago after he was seen for the last time on Oct. 17, 2022. Police say he was spotted at Square Sainte-Élisabeth park, at the corner of St-Jacques and Delinelle streets, in the city’s southwest borough.

Police believe the teen then headed eastbound on St-Jacques Street from Décarie Boulevard. His disappearance prompted an investigation and police set up a command post the following month in hopes of finding him.

Tian had recently arrived in Montreal with his mother, according to his cousin. Police say Tian does not speak English or French.

The missing teen was wearing a black jacket, jeans, black and white shoes at the time of his disappearance. He is described as having dark eyes and dark hair.

Tian stands about five-feet-11-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone who has information on Tian’s disappearance is asked to contact police at 438-354-6803.

— with files from Global News’ Phil Carpenter