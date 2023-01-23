Menu

Crime

Man stabbed in Pickering, Ont. after reported disturbance, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 9:57 pm
Police in the area of Front Road and Commercial Street in Pickering, Ont., where a stabbing was reported. View image in full screen
Police in the area of Front Road and Commercial Street in Pickering, Ont., where a stabbing was reported. Max Trotta/Global News

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Pickering, Ont., on Monday evening.

Durham Regional Police said officers were called to a reported disturbance in the area of Front Road and Commerce Street on Monday evening.

A man suffering from a stab wound was found and taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre. According to police, he was in stable condition.

The time of the incident was not immediately reported by police, but the information was shared just after 9 p.m. on Monday.

The public was urged to avoid the area while an investigation took place.

