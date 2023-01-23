1 man injured after targeted Abbotsford, B.C. shooting: police

One man has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Abbotsford on Sunday evening.
Abbotsford police found the man, in his 20s, at the 27800 block of Pullman Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. after responding to a report of a shooting.
No motive has been released, but police believe the incident was targeted.
Read more: Four men sent to hospital after ‘targeted’ shooting in Abbotsford, B.C.
Read next: Pamela Anderson alleges Tim Allen flashed her on ‘Home Improvement’ set
The AbbyPD major crime unit has taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage along Fraser Highway, between Station Road and Bradner Road, and along Lefeuvre Road between Downes Road and Swensson Avenue between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. is asked to contact police.
Comments