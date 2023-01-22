Four sent to hospital after Saturday evening shooting in Abbotsford, B.C.

Four men in their twenties have been sent to hospital after a shooting in Abbotsford Saturday night, police said.
Abbotsford police responded around 7:45 p.m. to a shooting in the 28700 block of King Road.
When officers arrived they found the men suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
“Investigators are in the preliminary stages of this investigation, however, the initial investigation suggests that this incident was not random and was a targeted incident,” Const. Marie-Michelle Page said.
Police are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from the area at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with potential information is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.
