Crime

No charges for B.C. police officer in 2020 shooting of suspect with beanbag gun

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2023 4:07 pm
An Abbotsford police car is seen an un undated file photo. Charges will not be laid against an Abbotsford officer who seriously injured a suspect with a beanbag shotgun in March 2020. View image in full screen
An Abbotsford police car is seen an un undated file photo. Charges will not be laid against an Abbotsford officer who seriously injured a suspect with a beanbag shotgun in March 2020. Global News

The BC Prosecution Service says no charges will be laid against an Abbotsford, B.C., police officer whose use of a beanbag shotgun during an arrest seriously injured a suspect.

A statement from the service says it is not able to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the officer committed any offence when the man was shot with the impact weapon in Chilliwack, B.C., in March 2020.

An investigation by B.C.’s police watchdog said there were reasonable grounds to believe the officer may have committed offences while using the less-lethal impact weapon and forwarded its report to the Crown for consideration of charges.

Read more: B.C. police officer charged with assault, prosecutors tight-lipped on circumstances

The prosecution service said Thursday in a statement that the suspect had several outstanding warrants for vehicle thefts and attempting to evade arrest, so officers believed he posed a danger to police and the public.

The service says the officer fired eight times and hit the suspect with beanbags three times. It says the suspect fell two storeys from an apartment balcony after the last two shots, leaving him with a broken heel and wrist, but that there’s no evidence the bags’ impact contributed to his fall.

