Crime

B.C. police officer charged with assault, prosecutors tight-lipped on circumstances

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 7:17 pm
An Abbotsford police car is shown patrolling the B.C. city in this file image. On Thurs. Sept. 22, 2022, the BC Prosecution Service announced a charge of assault had been approved against an Abbotsford police officer in relation to an incident on Nov. 21, 2021. View image in full screen
An Abbotsford police car is shown patrolling the B.C. city in this file image. On Thurs. Sept. 22, 2022, the BC Prosecution Service announced a charge of assault had been approved against an Abbotsford police officer in relation to an incident on Nov. 21, 2021.

An Abbotsford police officer has been charged with one count of assault in relation to an incident that took place in custody late last year.

The charge against Const. Christopher Conway was approved on Thursday. The alleged assault took place on Nov. 21, 2021.

Read more: Vancouver police officer under criminal investigation after weekend getaway

According to the BC Prosecution Service, it was approved by an experienced Crown counsel with “no prior or current connection” to the officer.

Prosecutors declined to reveal additional information now that the matter is before the courts, including the circumstances of the alleged assault.

Assault is defined as the intended application of force against a person without their consent, or the attempted or threatened application of force. It can also include accosting or impeding another person while openly wearing or carrying a weapon — real or fake.

Click to play video: 'Nearly half the officers at the Nelson Police Department are under investigation' Nearly half the officers at the Nelson Police Department are under investigation
Nearly half the officers at the Nelson Police Department are under investigation – Jul 6, 2022

The Vancouver Police Department led the investigation against Conway, but referred a request for comment Thursday to the BC Prosecution Service.

The Abbotsford Police Department declined to comment on the matter while it is before the courts, but said Conway remains on active duty.

